Choose two right sentences in Passive Voice (Past Perfect): A) This building will be demolished next month. B) The picture had been painted by the Monday. C) Many tourists have visited that castle. D) The big cake was baked b...

Английский язык
Choose two right sentences in Passive Voice (Past Perfect): A) This building will be demolished next month. B) The picture had been painted by the Monday. C) Many tourists have visited that castle. D) The big cake was baked by Sam. E) Had the questions been discussed by the exam? F) Sam repaired the car. G) The pies would always be made by my mother.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
B) The picture had been painted by the Monday. E) Had the questions been discussed by the exam?
