Compet with conditionl 1. the animals at the zoo (die )unless tyețre fed 2 I (run) home if I'd know the fottball match 3 The teacher (not /shout) at her if she did her homework 4. he (buy ) a car provided that he passed h...

Английский язык
Compet with conditionl 1. the animals at the zoo (die )unless tyețre fed 2 I (run) home if I'd know the fottball match 3 The teacher (not /shout) at her if she did her homework 4. he (buy ) a car provided that he passed his driving test 5.we ( miss) the lecture unless we hurry 6 is she d passed her exams she ( go) to university 7 if i (understand ) the question i might be able ... 9 I (tell) you if i shoul hear frm him if he( forgot ) his ticket they woun t have let him
1.would die 2.would have run 3.wouldnt shout 4.would buy 5.will miss 6.would have gone/ 7.undersood 9.told if he hadnt forgotten
