Complete the crossword (Завершить кроссворд) 1.to touch someone with your lips as a greeting or to show them you like\love them (4 буквы) 2. To make an expression with your mouth to show you are happy. (5 букв) 3. To greet s...

Английский язык

Complete the crossword (Завершить кроссворд) 1.to touch someone with your lips as a greeting or to show them you like\love them (4 буквы) 2. To make an expression with your mouth to show you are happy. (5 букв) 3. To greet someone by holding their hand and moving it up and down 4.To put your arms around someone and hold them close to your body (3 буквы) 5.To move your hand from side to side to say hello og goodbye 4 буквы) 6. To move your head up and down to show you agree with something (3 буквы) 7. To say hello when you meet someone. (5 букв)

Автор: Гость