Complete the questions and answer them. A group of up to 22 people can go London, ? Mr Wooding didn't write about the time of the visit, ? The Rasian studens will stay with English families, ? The Rasian studens won't be respon...
Complete the questions and answer them. A group of up to 22 people can go London, ? Mr Wooding didn't write about the time of the visit, ? The Rasian studens will stay with English families, ? The Rasian studens won't be responsible for the social programme, ?
A group of up to 22 people can go London, can't they? Mr Wooding didn't write about the time of the visit, did? The Rasian studens will stay with English families, won't? The Rasian studens won't be responsible for the social programme, will they?
