Complete the second sentence so that it means the sameas the first, using no more than 3 words. 1. Your bedroom is tidier than mine. My bedroom isn't _________yours. 2. The new armchair isn't nearly as comfortable as the old...
Английский язык
Complete the second sentence so that it means the sameas the first, using no more than 3 words. 1. Your bedroom is tidier than mine. My bedroom isn't _________yours. 2. The new armchair isn't nearly as comfortable as the old one. The old armchair is much _________the new one. 3. What is the price of this CD-ROM, please? How_______this CD-ROM cost, please? 4. Learn to ski before you go on a winter holiday in the mountains. Don't go on a winter holiday in the mountains until _______to ski.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1my bedroom isn't as tidy as yours. 2The old arm-chair is much more comfortable than the new one
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Английский язык
Please kind guys....... help me to make up sentences.!!!!!!!!!!!!! 1.To do everything on a shoestring 2..To collar sb 3.To pull sth. out of the h...