Английский язык

Complete the second sentence so that it means the sameas the first, using no more than 3 words. 1. Your bedroom is tidier than mine. My bedroom isn't _________yours. 2. The new armchair isn't nearly as comfortable as the old one. The old armchair is much _________the new one. 3. What is the price of this CD-ROM, please? How_______this CD-ROM cost, please? 4. Learn to ski before you go on a winter holiday in the mountains. Don't go on a winter holiday in the mountains until _______to ski.

