Please kind guys....... help me to make up sentences.!!!!!!!!!!!!! 1.To do everything on a shoestring 2..To collar sb 3.To pull sth. out of the hat - 4.To fill sb’s shoes 5 .To pull one’s socks up 6.To pull one’s caps on .
1. He had the habit of doing everything on a shoestring. 2. They used to collar him all the time. 3. Don't pull me out of the hat. 4. He was anable fill his shoes. 5. He tried to pull one’s socks up to no avail. 6. He pulled his cap on and left.
