Complete the sentences. 1.After four tears of_______ school ciasses i went to _______ school. 2.Primary and secondary school together _________ eleven years of study. 3.The primary school curriculum __________ such subjects ...

1. After four years of primary school ciasses I went to secondary school. 2. Primary and secondary school together comprise eleven years of study. 3. The primary school curriculum includes such subjects as Kazakh, Maths, Russian, Drawing, Physical Training and Music. 4. Our school year begins on the first of September and ends in May. It lasts for 9 months. 5. On the first of September we meet with our teachers.