Complete the sentences. 1.After four tears of_______ school ciasses i went to _______ school. 2.Primary and secondary school together _________ eleven years of study. 3.The primary school curriculum __________ such subjects ...
Английский язык
Complete the sentences. 1.After four tears of_______ school ciasses i went to _______ school. 2.Primary and secondary school together _________ eleven years of study. 3.The primary school curriculum __________ such subjects as Kazakh,Maths,Russian,Drawing,Physical Training and Music. 4.Our school year begins on the first of September and ends in May.It ________ 9 months. 5.On the first of September we _________ with our teachers.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. After four years of primary school ciasses I went to secondary school. 2. Primary and secondary school together comprise eleven years of study. 3. The primary school curriculum includes such subjects as Kazakh, Maths, Russian, Drawing, Physical Training and Music. 4. Our school year begins on the first of September and ends in May. It lasts for 9 months. 5. On the first of September we meet with our teachers.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Русский язык
Помогите сделать сетаксический разбор простого предложения У Пети смех заразите??ьный.Грипп -болезнь заразная
Математика
Сравните: 147000см 14700дм; 147000см 147м; 147000м 1470км; 147000см2 14700дм2; 147000см3 147л; 147000мм2 1470см2;
Математика
Математика
Когда ИНОПИК путешествовал по нашей планете вместе с ПОНИ они пользовались такси на котором стаял знак ?ЗНАК АЕСЛИ инопик путешествовал один такси ...