Complete the sentences by changing the form of the word in capitals when this is necessary. You may sometimes need a compound. 16 I’ve always wanted to be a travel ............................... ( PHOTOGRAPH ) and take p...

Английский язык

Complete the sentences by changing the form of the word in capitals when this is necessary. You may sometimes need a compound. 16 I’ve always wanted to be a travel ............................... ( PHOTOGRAPH ) and take pictures of exotic places. 17 None of us were sure which ............................... ( DIRECT ) to go in, so we got out the map. 18 Since I was here fi ve years ago, Delhi has changed so much that it’s practically ............................... ( RECOGNISE ). 19 Once we got to the station, I quickly looked through the ............................... ( TIME ) to see when the next train was. 20 I’ve got a cousin at university who is studying ............................... ( TOUR ) and hopes to open a hotel. 21 As we got closer to the Amazonian village, the ............................... ( INHABIT ) came out to meet us. 22 The ............................... ( ARRIVE ) of Flight 472 from Amsterdam has been delayed by one hour.

