Complete the sentences by filling in adjectives or adverbs. 1. I don`t like to get up ____ in the morning. I`m not an___ bird. 2. Speak___ , please.I don`t understand you. 3. My father works___ . He likes his job.
Английский язык
Complete the sentences by filling in adjectives or adverbs. 1. I don`t like to get up ____ in the morning. I`m not an___ bird. 2. Speak___ , please.I don`t understand you. 3. My father works___ . He likes his job.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. I don`t like to get up early in the morning. I`m not an early bird. 2. Speak louder, please.I don`t understand you. 3. My father works well . He likes his job.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Русский язык
Математика
1) Запиши в виде выражения периметр и площадь прямоугольника длина которого равна Х см а ширина 3 см 2) запиши в виде выражения периметр и площадь ...
Математика