Complete the sentences mustn't/ dont have to 1) You ____________ accept things from strangers! 2) You ___________ offend your friend or colleague. 3) Children ____________ thing about their future profession seriously. 4) C...

Английский язык
Complete the sentences mustn't/ dont have to 1) You ____________ accept things from strangers! 2) You ___________ offend your friend or colleague. 3) Children ____________ thing about their future profession seriously. 4) Children______________ play computer games all day. 5) We ______________ get up very early at the weekends.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
