Complete the sentences. Use THE MORE..., THE LESS...,THE HAPPIER...,etc 1)The more you learn... 2)The longer you watch figure skating... 3)The less you train... 4)The more you play badminton... 5)The more books you read...
Английский язык
Complete the sentences. Use THE MORE..., THE LESS...,THE HAPPIER...,etc 1)The more you learn... 2)The longer you watch figure skating... 3)The less you train... 4)The more you play badminton... 5)The more books you read...
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1 ..., the better job you can find 2 ..., the more you want to do it yourself 3 ..., the lazier you are 4 ..., the more attentive you become 5 ..., the more educative you are
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
Обществознание
1)Объясни, почему говорят: Знай минуты цену, секундам счёт, Отдых - это перемена вид?? деятельности. 2)Какие ты знаешь увлечения - хобби? Какое у...