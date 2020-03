Complete the sentences. Use the words and word combinations from Exercise 2. 1) When Paul’s team lost the final, they felt … . 2) When Harry asked Rose to be his wife, it was the happiest moment of her life and she was … . 3)...

Английский язык

Complete the sentences. Use the words and word combinations from Exercise 2. 1) When Paul’s team lost the final, they felt … . 2) When Harry asked Rose to be his wife, it was the happiest moment of her life and she was … . 3) When my brother understood he was also going on a trip, he felt … . 4) When Barbara heard the happy news, she felt … . 5) When the scientist understood that his experiment was not a success, he became … . 6) Andrew was not allowed to work on the PC and he was … . 7) Greg was made to wash up and he was … . 8) When Sally saw herself on the TV screen, she was … .

