Complete the sentences with EACH, EVERY / its derivatives, or ALL. Sometimes several variants are possible. 1. _________ of us are crazy in one way or another. 2. Both countries are multinational states, but ___________ is d...

Complete the sentences with EACH, EVERY / its derivatives, or ALL. Sometimes several variants are possible. 1. _________ of us are crazy in one way or another. 2. Both countries are multinational states, but ___________ is dominated by a single ethnic group. 3. Confucius once noted that _________ has its beauty, but not _________ sees it. 4. _________ time she says hello to him, his face goes red; he likes her. 5. _________ at my offi ce hates _________ other, which makes the atmosphere very uncomfortable. 6. His neck ached after sleeping on the couch _________ night. 7. How many of the body's 206 bones are located in _________ foot? 8. In my grandfather's era, _______ knew their neighbours, and people seemed to care more about _______ other than people do today. 9. In World War II, it cost the Allies about $ 225,000 to kill _______ enemy soldier. 10. Lorna is a very wise woman, so _______ asks her for advice. 11. The goal of our fi rst meeting is to simply get to know _______ other. 12. Not _______ likes the idea of holding a rock concert in the city park. 13. The man appeared before the judge with a soldier on _______ side to guard him. 14. The members of the singing group the Beatles were _______ presented with a medal by the Queen. 15. The music of the Beatles continues to attract people of _______ ages. 16. The patient should place two or three drops of mineral oil into _______ ear once a week. 17. Tracey is a chronic worrier; she gets upset about _______. 18. We can _______ help protect our oceans and coasts. 19. With a ski on _______ foot and a pole in _______ hand he couldn't carry anything. 20. You can get _______ the information you need from our website. 21. You must look at _______ aspect of the problem to really understand why it is happening.

