Complete the sentences with prepositions, where necessary. 1.Our parents and our teachers influence__________our lives a lot. 2.how is your grandmother?-- She is______________quite good health for her age. 3.Are people in...
Английский язык
Complete the sentences with prepositions, where necessary. 1.Our parents and our teachers influence__________our lives a lot. 2.how is your grandmother?-- She is______________quite good health for her age. 3.Are people interested in ecology________________nowadays? 4.We didn't want to leave the zoo________________looking at the monkeys. 5.if we protect plants_____________destruction,they will give us air to breathe. 6.there must be good laws_________________pollution. 7.together we'll be able to save rainforests______________the danger of destruction.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1.Our parents and our teachers influence our lives a lot. 2.how is your grandmother?-- She is quite(???? of ???) good health for her age. 3.Are people interested in ecology nowadays? 4.We didn't want to leave the zoo without looking at the monkeys. 5.if we protect plants from destruction,they will give us air to breathe. 6.there must be good laws against pollution. 7.together we'll be able to save rainforests from the danger of destruction.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Обществознание
Помогите привести примеры практического использования научной информации инфор??ации в разных сферах общественной жизни. (кратко)
Математика
Русский язык