Complete the sentences with tag questions. 1.You aren't lazy,_______? 2.They don't take care of their health,______? 3.He doesn't do sports,______? 4.You don't want to be fit,________?

Английский язык
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. You aren't lazy, are you? 2. They don't take care of their health, do they? 3. He doesn't do sports, does he? 4. You don't want to be fit, do you?
