Complete the sentences with the words from the box. friendly, lovely, ugly, kindly, shapely, lonely, womanly. 1)I think the new market building is rather ... . I hate looking at it! 2)That evening I felt really ... and neede...

Английский язык

Complete the sentences with the words from the box. friendly, lovely, ugly, kindly, shapely, lonely, womanly. 1)I think the new market building is rather ... . I hate looking at it! 2)That evening I felt really ... and needed a friend to talk to. 3) Athletes' bodies usually look beautiful and ... . 4) Don't use bad language, Rose. It's not a ... thing to do. 5) It was a ... day in early spring with a lot of sunshine and a warm wind from the sea. 6) Everybody likes to hear ... words, we like it when people speak nicely to us.

