Английский язык
Complete the sentences with who or which . 1 Do you know the name of the French writer___________ created the novel "Around the world in 80 days"-Yes,Jules Verne 2 A computer is a machine _________stores (хранит) information. 3 Francis Drake wos an English explorer ________sailed around the world 4 He lives in a semi-detached house________stands in the countryside 5 Do you know the boys _______are taking photos of the guests? 6 A dictionary is a bok ________tells us whot worlds mean
1. Who 2. Which 3. Who 4. Which 5. Who 6. Which
