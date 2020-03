Complete the sentences with words from Ex.8 1. The Mississippi........... is 3,730 km long. It is one of the longest in the world. 2. Sherwood.......... in England is famous because of the Robin Hood legend 3. The Mediterran...

Английский язык

Complete the sentences with words from Ex.8 1. The Mississippi........... is 3,730 km long. It is one of the longest in the world. 2. Sherwood.......... in England is famous because of the Robin Hood legend 3. The Mediterranean...... Is between Southern Europe and North Africa. 4. Niagara Falls is the second largest.... in the world. 5. The Sahara..... is in Northern Africa. 6. The largest freshwater....... in the world is in Russia. 7. Santorini is a very beautiful....... in Greece. Помогите пожалуйста! Очень срочно!

