Complete the text. Use the derivatives of the words on the right in the appropriate forms СЛОВА: (snowboard talent real, snowboard profession manage, end, success win, compete) My hobby is (1) ... . I started that sport...

Английский язык

Complete the text. Use the derivatives of the words on the right in the appropriate forms СЛОВА: (snowboard talent real, snowboard profession manage, end, success win, compete) My hobby is (1) ... . I started that sport when I was an eight-year-old girl. My friends thought I was fairly (2) ... . It is not (3) ... surprising that I became a (4) ... . My both brothers are (5) ...s in this sport and my elder brother is my (6) ... . I hope my (7) ... trainings will lead to (8) ... results and I will be a (9) ... of some snowboarding (10) ... .

Автор: Гость