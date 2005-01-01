Complete the text. Use the derivatives of the words on the right in the appropriate forms СЛОВА: (snowboard talent real, snowboard profession manage, end, success win, compete) My hobby is (1) ... . I started that sport...
Английский язык
Complete the text. Use the derivatives of the words on the right in the appropriate forms СЛОВА: (snowboard talent real, snowboard profession manage, end, success win, compete) My hobby is (1) ... . I started that sport when I was an eight-year-old girl. My friends thought I was fairly (2) ... . It is not (3) ... surprising that I became a (4) ... . My both brothers are (5) ...s in this sport and my elder brother is my (6) ... . I hope my (7) ... trainings will lead to (8) ... results and I will be a (9) ... of some snowboarding (10) ... .
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. snowboarding 2. talented 3. really 4. snowboarder 5. professiaonals 6. manager 7. endless 8. successful 9. winner 10. competitions
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
Фермерское хозяйство собрало 960 т. зерна.75% собранного зерна составляла пшеница,а 5\6 остатка-рожь.Сколько тонн ржи собрало фермерское хозяйство?...
Русский язык
Математика
Помогите пожалуйста решить 306 • 24 : 72 - (35280 : 7 - 63 • 80) : 97= ??? (2005•8-704•21+6400:800):(702•860-603704)= ??? Ps: если можно, нап...
Математика
Периметр четырехугольника 18 см. у него две стороны по 3 см, длина третьей стороны р??вна сумме длин этих двух сторон. чему равна длина четвертой с...