Correct each sentence. 1 The kiwi is the bird that lives in new zealand 2 i go to the cinema once the month 3 for minute she stood there,then she went the kitchen 4go a mile along the river and you`ll see a bride a bridje is very old 5 Jane asked me what are my plans 6 i didnt know what he is doing 7 ann asked what museums i had visited last year 8 he said he will give me this book tomorrow 9 tom asked where were they yesterday 10 i wonder it will rain next saturday
1 The kiwi is a bird that lives in New Zealand 2 i go to the cinema once a month 3 for minute she stood there,then she went to the kitchen 4go a mile along the river and you`ll see a bride The bridje is very old 5 Jane asked me what my plans were 6 i didnt know what he was doing 7 ann asked me what museums i had visited last year 8 he said he would give me this book tomorrow 9 tom asked where they were yesterday 10 i wonder if it will rain next saturday
