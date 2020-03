Correct the mistakes in these sentences. 1. We lived here since 1997. 2. I've been ill since two days. 3. How long do you know him? 4. Susie has seen a good film last night. 5. We've finished our homework just. 6. I've al...

Английский язык

Correct the mistakes in these sentences. 1. We lived here since 1997. 2. I've been ill since two days. 3. How long do you know him? 4. Susie has seen a good film last night. 5. We've finished our homework just. 6. I've already wrote three letters.

