Английский язык

ДАЮ 50 БАЛЛОВ !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!ПОМОГИТЕ НАДО ДОПИСАТЬ НЕДОСТАЮЩИЕ СЛОВА В ПРАВИЛЬНОМ НАПИСАНИЕМ I remember our Thanksgiving on the farm. Wheh I was 5 years old, we (0) Lived (live) on a farm near the town .One year our relatives (1) _______ (come) from other farms and from the We (2) ________ (work) for days to prepare for the holiday . First mother and the girls (3)_____ (clean) every part of the house .Theh they (4) _______ (watch) all our best clothes . The men (5) ________(prepare) wood for all the cooking . Finally, all the family (6)________(drive) into town to buy coffee and sugar . On Thahksgiving morning the women (7)________________(get) up early to begin cooking. While mother (8)_______(cook) the turkey and Aunt Ellen (9) ______(make) pumpkin pies ,Aunt Mary (10) ________(bring)in the vegetables . Whine the older children (11) ______ (help) to set the tadle and the twins (12)_______(play ) in their chair , our old dog (13)______(come) in.I (14)____________(start)to feed the dog. ( ИСПОЛЬЗОВАТЬ МОЖНО ТОЛЬКО Past Simple и Past progressive)

