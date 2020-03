Даю 50 балов !!! Complete the disjunctive questions : 1) ... , isn't it ? 2) ... , aren't I ? 3) ... , are you ? 4) ..., am I? 5) ... , was it ? 6) ..., weren't they ? 7) ... , won't you ? 8)... , will you ? 9) .....

Даю 50 балов !!! Complete the disjunctive questions : 1) ... , isn't it ? 2) ... , aren't I ? 3) ... , are you ? 4) ..., am I? 5) ... , was it ? 6) ..., weren't they ? 7) ... , won't you ? 8)... , will you ? 9) ... , isn't there ? 10) ... , aren' there ?

