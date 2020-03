David: Hello, Power Masters. Mrs Brown: Hello, can I speak to David, please? David: Speaking. Mrs Brown: David, hi. This is Helen Brown. David: Oh, hello Mrs Brown. What can I do for you? Mrs Brown: Well, I have no electricity...

Английский язык

David: Hello, Power Masters. Mrs Brown: Hello, can I speak to David, please? David: Speaking. Mrs Brown: David, hi. This is Helen Brown. David: Oh, hello Mrs Brown. What can I do for you? Mrs Brown: Well, I have no electricity in my house, I'm in the dark. David: Right. I'll come over and have a look. Mrs Brown: Thank you. -------------------------------------- Jae: Good evening. Could 1 speak to Mr Campbell, please? Mr Campbell: Mr Campbell speaking. Jane: Mr Campbell, this is Jane from the Warren Avenue flat. Mr Campbell: Hi, Jane. What's up? Jane: Well, there's a problem with the flat. The heating doesn't work. Mr Campbell: Right. I'll send the plumber over. Jane: Thank you.

Автор: Гость