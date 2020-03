Добрый день помогите пожалуйста закончить предложения,вставляя предлоги in,on,with,for. 1)They have a nice present ....General Green.2)I like to play ....my brother Tim.3)Myfriends are ....the school gym.4)Can you see that lit...

Гость: Гость:

1) they have a nice present for General Green.2) I like to play with my brother Tim. 3) My friends are in the school gym.4) Can you see that little bird in the cage? 5) William likes to sing on the stage.6) the new text is on page14. 7) On Sundays I can see little Tommy on his sledge. 8)The boy has a new book for his good friend, Giant John.