Доклад на тему бокс. на английском языке
Boxing The ancestor of modern Boxing was a fist fight, part of the Olympic games of antiquity. Even then, the soldiers fought according to strict rules, and their hands were wrapped in special leather straps. Gradually mutate, Boxing took on its current identity and become a noble art of self-defense. Since 1904, Boxing included in the program of modern Olympic games. The fight in Amateur...
