Доклад на тему бокс. на английском языке

Английский язык
Доклад на тему бокс. на английском языке
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Boxing The ancestor of modern Boxing was a fist fight, part of the Olympic games of antiquity. Even then, the soldiers fought according to strict rules, and their hands were wrapped in special leather straps. Gradually mutate, Boxing took on its current identity and become a noble art of self-defense. Since 1904, Boxing included in the program of modern Olympic games. The fight in Amateur...
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
Номер 65 пожалуи ста помогите
Ответить
Физика
Мяч брошен вертикально вверх со скоростью 10 м/с. На какой высоте он окажется через 2 с?
Ответить
Литература
Что лежало в приобретённой у разносчика табакерке
Ответить
Русский язык
Свет это волны электромагнитного поля. синтаксический разбор,схему
Ответить
Русский язык
Напишите рассказ о школе .Не меннее чем из 10 предложений
Ответить