Домашнее задание Make questions to the underlined words. 1.He must be guiet at the lessons. 2.We have to arrive at the hotel. 3.Mike has to stay in bed because he feels bad. 4.Children must be polite with their parent...
Английский язык
Домашнее задание Make questions to the underlined words. 1.He must be guiet at the lessons. 2.We have to arrive at the hotel. 3.Mike has to stay in bed because he feels bad. 4.Children must be polite with their parents. 5.Zookeeper must feed animals every day. Помогите
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1)Must he be quite at the lessons? 2)Where do we have to arrive? 3)Why does Mike have to stay in bed? 4)Who must be polite with their parents? 5)How often must zookeeper feed animals?
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Немецкий язык
Übersetze die folgenden Satze ins Deutsche 1. Никто не хочет убираться в квартире. 2. Пожалуйста, помо?? посуду и вынеси мусор! 3. Кто выполняет...
Математика
Химия
Человек поставил на зуб золотую коронку, по истечении некоторого времени возникл?? необходимость в еще одной коронке, но средств на коронку у него ...
Русский язык