Домашнее задание Make questions to the underlined words. 1.He must be guiet at the lessons. 2.We have to arrive at the hotel. 3.Mike has to stay in bed because he feels bad. 4.Children must be polite with their parent...

Английский язык

Домашнее задание Make questions to the underlined words. 1.He must be guiet at the lessons. 2.We have to arrive at the hotel. 3.Mike has to stay in bed because he feels bad. 4.Children must be polite with their parents. 5.Zookeeper must feed animals every day. Помогите

