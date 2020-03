Допишите хвостик разделительного вопроса. They won't go to the party, ___________? This house is new, ___________? I'm your doctor, ___________? There is much snow there, ___________? There is no juice in the fridge, _____...

Английский язык

Допишите хвостик разделительного вопроса. They won't go to the party, ___________? This house is new, ___________? I'm your doctor, ___________? There is much snow there, ___________? There is no juice in the fridge, ___________? She never comes in time, ___________? They have got a new house, ___________? They had many tomatoes last summer, ___________? They had to buy a new desk, ___________? They had no time to discuss the problem, ___________?

Автор: Гость