English is the language of our planet.Рассказ на 10-15 предложений. Срочно!
Английский язык
English is the language of our planet.Рассказ на 10-15 предложений. Срочно!
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
English - the language of the most famous on the planet. This language is known in every country, so called English language in the world. Mi teach the language in schools to understand foreigners. As this language is necessary for almost every job. With this language we can meet people all over the planet. I learn this language at the school, because I want to speak it with their friends on the other country
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Английский язык
Українська мова
Математика
Геометрия
В равнобедренной трапеции основания равны 8 см и 16 см, а угол при основании равен 45 градусов. Чему равна площадь трапеции?
Другие предметы