Ex. 15. Choose the right variant. A. 1. Every football team want / wants to have at least one star player in its / their team. 2. Every London train station has / have a link to the Underground. 3. She looks fantastic in tha...

Ex. 15. Choose the right variant. A. 1. Every football team want / wants to have at least one star player in its / their team. 2. Every London train station has / have a link to the Underground. 3. She looks fantastic in that dress. Every guy at the party has / have been staring at her all night. 4. Canada has federal elections every three or four year / years. 5. Everyone was / were nervous, and unsure of his / their lines during the fi rst rehearsal ( репетиция) for our school play. 6. At least 100,000 diff erent chemical reactions occur in the normal human brain every second / seconds.

