Ex. 75. Most of these sentences contain one mistake. Correct each one, or if there is no mistake, write right. 1. The coffee is smelling wonderful. … 2. Last year we visited the States. … 3. The shop sank because the engine...

Английский язык

Ex. 75. Most of these sentences contain one mistake. Correct each one, or if there is no mistake, write right. 1. The coffee is smelling wonderful. … 2. Last year we visited the States. … 3. The shop sank because the engineer wasn’t calling for help until it was already thinking. … 4. The reason I get fat is that I am always tasting things while I am cooking. … 5. How is Jennifer? Does her health improve? … 6. You’re quite right, I’m completely agreeing with you. … 7. What did you do after you left school? … 8. Now I understand what you’re trying to say! … 9. I can’t imagine why you were believing all those rumors. … 10. Joseph looked forward to a peaceful weekend, when his brother arrived with all his friends from the football club. … 11. Philippa heard the results of the election as she was driving to work, so she phoned me when she got there. … 12. Oh, I’m sorry, I’ve spilt some tea. Where are you keeping the paper towels? …

Автор: Гость