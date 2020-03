Напишите произношение слов(предложений), пожалуйста! 1. Hi, Mum! How are you? 2. Hi, honey! I`m fine. 3. Are there any children in the family? 4. Yes, there are. 5. How old are Jim and Alice? 6. Alice is 12 and Jim i...

Английский язык

Напишите произношение слов(предложений), пожалуйста! 1. Hi, Mum! How are you? 2. Hi, honey! I`m fine. 3. Are there any children in the family? 4. Yes, there are. 5. How old are Jim and Alice? 6. Alice is 12 and Jim is 2 years younger. 7. What does Alice look like? 8. Well, she is a good-looking girl. She has wavy fair hair. She is as tall as my cousin Jane and she wears glasses like I do. 9. Ahd what is she like? ПРИМЕР: What - ват. Помогите прошу!

Автор: Гость