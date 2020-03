Explain in English the meanings of the following word-combinations: Emotional activity; emotional storm; outbreaks of rage; to show rapport; marital situation; interpersonal attitudes; to have an impact on; to provide a comple...

Английский язык

Explain in English the meanings of the following word-combinations: Emotional activity; emotional storm; outbreaks of rage; to show rapport; marital situation; interpersonal attitudes; to have an impact on; to provide a complete overview; to receive acknowledgement; fight-or-flight response; to be vulnerable.

Автор: Гость