Express the same in a different way. Use passive structures with the infinitive.

Express the same in a different way. Use passive structures with the infinitive.
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1)This name should be included on the list. 2)These trees shouldn't be damaged  because they are so beautiful. 3)Animals die out if their habitats will be  destroyed  by humans. 4)The dog was cured by the  vet  with great difficulty. 5)Animals  must  not be endanged. 6)A lot of cities and villiages  were destroyed by fascists durind the war.
