Express the same in a different way. Use passive structures with the infinitive.
Express the same in a different way. Use passive structures with the infinitive.
1)This name should be included on the list. 2)These trees shouldn't be damaged because they are so beautiful. 3)Animals die out if their habitats will be destroyed by humans. 4)The dog was cured by the vet with great difficulty. 5)Animals must not be endanged. 6)A lot of cities and villiages were destroyed by fascists durind the war.
