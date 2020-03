Fill in: Detective, Musicals, Action, Science-fiction, Fantasy, Comedies. 1 Ivan enjoys...................... with Steve Martin. He is really funny. 2 I just love......................... films like Sherlock Holmes. 3 My fri...

Английский язык

Fill in: Detective, Musicals, Action, Science-fiction, Fantasy, Comedies. 1 Ivan enjoys...................... with Steve Martin. He is really funny. 2 I just love......................... films like Sherlock Holmes. 3 My friend Igor really likes............................. films about things like aliens and life in the future. 4 My sister loves..................................... . She likes films with songs and dancing. 5 I love.......................... films like Speed with lots of car chases. 6 I like watching..................................... films with magical creatures.

