Fill in do,does,have,has,can,is,are and answer the guestions 1......................you play the guitar? 2......................you got a pet 3......................your parents work in the morning? 4......................y...

Английский язык
Fill in do,does,have,has,can,is,are and answer the guestions 1......................you play the guitar? 2......................you got a pet 3......................your parents work in the morning? 4......................your friends English? 5......................your teacher got long hair? 6......................your best friend like football? 7......................your English teacher give you a lot of homework? 8......................there a zoo in your town? 9......................your friends live near you?
