Fill in the blanks with “who”, “what’, “when”, “when”, “where”, “why”, “how much”, “how many”, “what time”, “how often”. 1. - _________does Kate usually go for a walk? - In the park. 2. - _________do they visit their Granny?...
Английский язык
Fill in the blanks with “who”, “what’, “when”, “when”, “where”, “why”, “how much”, “how many”, “what time”, “how often”. 1. - _________does Kate usually go for a walk? - In the park. 2. - _________do they visit their Granny? - Once a week. 3. - _________do you usually wear at the party? - My grey suit. 4. - _________does Jane usually come from work? - At seven o’clock. 5. - _________does she put on a coat in winter? - Because it’s cold outside. 6. - _________do you read detective stories? - Because they are interesting. 7. - _________likes to eat sweets? - My little sister. 8. - _________hamburgers does he always eat for breakfast? - Two or three. 9. - __________time does it take her to walk to school? - Fifteen minutes. 10. - _________do you leave home for work? - At eight o’clock
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1)where 2)how often 3)what 4)when 5)why 6)why 7)who 8)how many 9)what time 10)when
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Русский язык
Все бы ничего, но вот Герцогиня, Герцогиня! Она придет в ярость, если я опоздаю. Она именно туда и придет! Какое слово делает последнюю фразу Кроли...
Информатика