Fill in the blanks with “who”, “what’, “when”, “when”, “where”, “why”, “how much”, “how many”, “what time”, “how often”. 1. - _________does Kate usually go for a walk? - In the park. 2. - _________do they visit their Granny?...

Английский язык
Fill in the blanks with “who”, “what’, “when”, “when”, “where”, “why”, “how much”, “how many”, “what time”, “how often”. 1. - _________does Kate usually go for a walk? - In the park. 2. - _________do they visit their Granny? - Once a week. 3. - _________do you usually wear at the party? - My grey suit. 4. - _________does Jane usually come from work? - At seven o’clock. 5. - _________does she put on a coat in winter? - Because it’s cold outside. 6. - _________do you read detective stories? - Because they are interesting. 7. - _________likes to eat sweets? - My little sister. 8. - _________hamburgers does he always eat for breakfast? - Two or three. 9. - __________time does it take her to walk to school? - Fifteen minutes. 10. - _________do you leave home for work? - At eight o’clock
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1)where 2)how often 3)what 4)when 5)why 6)why 7)who 8)how many 9)what time 10)when
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
Найдите обюм куба , сторона которого равна 1) 2см
Ответить
Математика
Записать обозначение всех четырёхугольников
Ответить
Русский язык
Все бы ничего, но вот Герцогиня, Герцогиня! Она придет в ярость, если я опоздаю. Она именно туда и придет! Какое слово делает последнюю фразу Кроли...
Ответить
Информатика
Отличия и сходство компьютерных мышек
Ответить
Геометрия
Прямая,параллельная основаниям трапеции ABCD , пересекает ее боковые стороны AB и CD в точках E и F соответственно.Найдите длину отрезка EF, если A...
Ответить