Английский язык

Fill in the blanks with “who”, “what’, “when”, “when”, “where”, “why”, “how much”, “how many”, “what time”, “how often”. 1. - _________does Kate usually go for a walk? - In the park. 2. - _________do they visit their Granny? - Once a week. 3. - _________do you usually wear at the party? - My grey suit. 4. - _________does Jane usually come from work? - At seven o’clock. 5. - _________does she put on a coat in winter? - Because it’s cold outside. 6. - _________do you read detective stories? - Because they are interesting. 7. - _________likes to eat sweets? - My little sister. 8. - _________hamburgers does he always eat for breakfast? - Two or three. 9. - __________time does it take her to walk to school? - Fifteen minutes. 10. - _________do you leave home for work? - At eight o’clock

