Fill in the gaps with invent or discover and their derivatives in proper forms. 1)We soon…we had been mistaken. 2) Who…computers? 3) It was difficult …the truth.4) That was the biggest archeologigal...in Norway for fifty years...

Английский язык
Fill in the gaps with invent or discover and their derivatives in proper forms. 1)We soon…we had been mistaken. 2) Who…computers? 3) It was difficult …the truth.4) That was the biggest archeologigal...in Norway for fifty years. 5) He failed to patent his ... and never got a penny for it. 6) Someone who has invented comething is called a(n)... .
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Discovered, invented, to discover, discovery, invention, an inventor.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Русский язык
Отметь слова, в которых допущена ошибка. Исправь! Помогите пожалуйста!!! Номер 3,4,5
Ответить
Биология
Почему лягушек относят к амфибиям, а крокодилов нет
Ответить
Математика
Как найти число по его части, выраженной дробью? Найди число, если:
Ответить
Алгебра
Розкладіть на множники вираз -n^2-8n-16
Ответить
Українська мова
Утвори словосполучення за питаннями Яке? Що? Який? Хто? Яка?Що? Яки?Хто?
Ответить