Fill in the gaps with invent or discover and their derivatives in proper forms. 1)We soon…we had been mistaken. 2) Who…computers? 3) It was difficult …the truth.4) That was the biggest archeologigal...in Norway for fifty years...

Английский язык

Fill in the gaps with invent or discover and their derivatives in proper forms. 1)We soon…we had been mistaken. 2) Who…computers? 3) It was difficult …the truth.4) That was the biggest archeologigal...in Norway for fifty years. 5) He failed to patent his ... and never got a penny for it. 6) Someone who has invented comething is called a(n)... .

Автор: Гость