Fill in the gaps with IS,ARE,WAS or WERE. 1)BMW cars ..... made in Germany. 2)The art gallery ...... visited by many people every day. 3)Maria Callas ...... born in New York 4)the house ..... destroyed in theeartquake last ...

1)BMW cars are made in Germany. 2)The art gallery is visited by many people every day. 3)Maria Callas was born in New York 4)the house was destroyed in the earthquake last year. 5)A dance competition is organized in our school every year. 6) The Empire State Building was completed in 1930. 7)The World Cup is held every four years. 8)Penicillin was discovered by A.Fleming 9)Thousands of emails are sent every day.