Fill in the gaps with IS,ARE,WAS or WERE. 1)BMW cars ..... made in Germany. 2)The art gallery ...... visited by many people every day. 3)Maria Callas ...... born in New York 4)the house ..... destroyed in theeartquake last ...
Английский язык
Fill in the gaps with IS,ARE,WAS or WERE. 1)BMW cars ..... made in Germany. 2)The art gallery ...... visited by many people every day. 3)Maria Callas ...... born in New York 4)the house ..... destroyed in theeartquake last year. 5)A dance competition .... organised in our school every year. 6) The Empire State Building ..... completed in 1930. 7)The World Cup ..... held every four years. 8)Penicillin ...... discovered by A.Fleming 9)Thousands of emails .... sent every day.
Ответ(ы):
Гость:
1)BMW cars are made in Germany. 2)The art gallery is visited by many people every day. 3)Maria Callas was born in New York 4)the house was destroyed in the earthquake last year. 5)A dance competition is organized in our school every year. 6) The Empire State Building was completed in 1930. 7)The World Cup is held every four years. 8)Penicillin was discovered by A.Fleming 9)Thousands of emails are sent every day.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
История
Биология
Понаблюдайте за питанием рыб в аквариуме или любого домашнего животного .покорми птиц в парке попробуй ответить на такой вопрос Почему животным над...
Математика
Придумайте задачу в которой находиться целое по его части:3/7 его равны 21(под это надо подогнать задачу)
Математика