Find the correct answer. 1. He children ... Chess yesterday. 1)play 2)played 3) are playing 2. Mum... A cake now. 1) make 2) makes 3) is making 3. We ... To the cinema tomorrow. 1)will go 2) went 3) go 4. I always ... Up...

Английский язык

Find the correct answer. 1. He children ... Chess yesterday. 1)play 2)played 3) are playing 2. Mum... A cake now. 1) make 2) makes 3) is making 3. We ... To the cinema tomorrow. 1)will go 2) went 3) go 4. I always ... Up earle. 1) gets 2)get 3) will get 5. They ... A tiger at the zoo last summer. 1) won't see 2) didn't see 3)don't see

Автор: Гость