Form adjectives from the following words using a suffix. Example: wonder-wonderful, act-active. 1. Interest - ___ 2. Excite - ___ 3. Danger - ___ 4. Scare - ___ 5. History - ___ 6. Impress - ___ 7. Culture - ___ 8. Bor...

Английский язык

Form adjectives from the following words using a suffix. Example: wonder-wonderful, act-active. 1. Interest - ___ 2. Excite - ___ 3. Danger - ___ 4. Scare - ___ 5. History - ___ 6. Impress - ___ 7. Culture - ___ 8. Bore - ___ 9. Tradition - ___ 10. Legend - ___

Автор: Гость