Form adjectives from the following words using a suffix. Example: wonder-wonderful, act-active. 1. Interest - ___ 2. Excite - ___ 3. Danger - ___ 4. Scare - ___ 5. History - ___ 6. Impress - ___ 7. Culture - ___ 8. Bor...

Form adjectives from the following words using a suffix. Example: wonder-wonderful, act-active. 1. Interest - ___ 2. Excite - ___ 3. Danger - ___ 4. Scare - ___ 5. History - ___ 6. Impress - ___ 7. Culture - ___ 8. Bore - ___ 9. Tradition - ___ 10. Legend - ___
1 - interesting 2 - Exciting 3 - Dangerous 4 - Scareful 5 - Historical 6 - Impressing 7 - Cultured 8 - Boring 9 - Traditional 10 - Legendary
