Form the necessary derivatives from the words on the right and complete the sentences 1.there were... fields in that part of the country (end) 2. we could see open land...for miles and miles.(stretch)3. The....mjuntain peaks w...

Английский язык
Form the necessary derivatives from the words on the right and complete the sentences 1.there were... fields in that part of the country (end) 2. we could see open land...for miles and miles.(stretch)3. The....mjuntain peaks were covered with snow.(rock)4.Alaska and Hawaii are not...to the other US states.(connect) 5. The USA is a large country with many.....wonders.(nature)6. The Mississippi travels through some American states becoming more and more....(power) 7.The USA is a big ....pot(melt)
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Endless,stretching,,rocky,connected,nature's,powerful,melting
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
Реши уравнение -(у-0,6)-0,3(-2у-0,8)=5
Ответить
Математика
Возвести 1/6 в квадрат и куб
Ответить
Алгебра
(В принципе, решила, но не уверена). Заранее благодарна вам! а)y^3-16y=0 б)64y^2-25=0 в)x^2+9=0 г)y^3+9y=0 д)(x+3)^2-49=0 е)(y-4)^2-...
Ответить
Биология
Как читают слепые люди?
Ответить
Химия
Помогите, пожалуйста!!!!! Составить уравнение реакций, с помощью которых можно осуществить следующие превращения: SiO2--->Si--->Mg2Si---&...
Ответить