Где можно найти текст bicycle revolution текст так начинается like all big cities paris has a traffic problem lots pleees срочно Если можно с переводом !!!!

Гость: Гость:

Like all big cities, Paris has a lot of traffic problems. Lots of cars, lots of traffic jams. And it causes lots of pollution of ecology. So the city conceit council authorities decided to carry out a velib scheme people can take a bicycle, and use it as long as they want and then leave it at a velib station. But citizens had to pay after the first 30 minutes. A bicycle revolution took place not only in Paris bad in Lyon as well. A cording to the second velib scheme the citizens didn’t have to pay. It was free. The city spokesman said, the bicycle scheme won’t solve all our traffic problems, of course, but there’s so much pollution in the world and we can help improve the situation writhing here.