Halloween party is impossible without costumes. What costumes are popular at Halloween? Make the words from the letters and you’ll know the most popular characters at the Halloween party. Divide the characters into two groups...

Halloween party is impossible without costumes. What costumes are popular at Halloween? Make the words from the letters and you’ll know the most popular characters at the Halloween party. Divide the characters into two groups and name the division principle. 1. yummm 2. dresip 3. mikpnup 4. blingo 5. ilane 6. ccrraeosw 7. wwleerof 8. curalad
1. yummm - MUMMY 2. dresip - SPIDER 3. mikpnup - PUMPKIN 4. blingo - GOBLIN 5. ilane - ALIEN 6. ccrraeosw - SCARECROW 7. wwleerof - WEREWOLF 8. curalad - DRACULA
