Have you seen the old man, in the closed down market, kicking out the paper, in his worn out shoes? In his eyes see no pridе and held loosely at his side Yesterday's paper, telling yesterday's news. So how can you tell me you're lonely, And say for you the sun don't shine? Oh,let me take you by the hand and lead you though the streets of London,I'll show you something to make you change your mind. And have you seen the old girl walks the streets of London, Dirt in her hair and her clothes in rags? She´s no time for talking she just keep right on walking, Carrying her home in two carrier bags. And in the all-night café at quarter past eleven Same old man sitting there on his own/ Looking at the world over the rim of his tea cupEach tea lasts an hour and he wanders home alone. And have you seen the old man outside seaman´s mission, Memories fading with the medal ribbons that he wears? And in our winter city, the rain cries little pity For one more forgotten hero and the world there doesn´t care. ПЕРЕВЕДИТЕ ПОЖАЛУЙСТО ОЧЕНЬ НАДО ЧТОБ ВСЁ БЫЛО В РИФМУ И ПОНЯТНО КА СТИХ

