He arrow flew wide / widely of the target. 2. Computers are wide / widely used in schools nowadays. 3. Students can enter the museum free / freely on Saturdays. 4. He free/ freely admitted to being a liar. 5. I like sit...
Английский язык
He arrow flew wide / widely of the target. 2. Computers are wide / widely used in schools nowadays. 3. Students can enter the museum free / freely on Saturdays. 4. He free/ freely admitted to being a liar. 5. I like sitting near / nearly the fire. 6. Be careful! You near / nearly the fire. 7. She left too late / lately to catch the train. 8. Have you seen any good films late / lately? 9. The death of his friend affected him deep / deeply. 10.To find water, they had to dig deep / deeply into the ground. 11.I think he’s a pretty / prettily good singer, actually. 12.The little girl laughed pretty / prettily at the sight of the puppy. 13.He tries very hard / hardly to make her happy. 14.She used to be a great musician, but she hard / hardly plays at all now. 15.Tommy came last / lastly in the 100m sprint. 16.Last / lastly, I would like to thank the caterers for providing such delicious food. 17.Mr Tibbs isn’t in at the moment, but he’ll be here short / shortly. 18.The policeman stopped short / shortly when he saw the robber had a gun. 19.The eagle was flying high / highly above the mountains. 20.My father is a high / highly respected surgeon.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. The arrow flew wide of the target. 2. Computers are widely used in schools nowadays. 3. Students can enter the museum free on Saturdays. 4. He freely admitted to being a liar. 5. I like sitting near the fire. 6. Be careful! You have nearly caught the fire. 7. She left too late to catch the train. 8. Have you seen any good films lately? 9. The death of his friend affected him deeply. 10. To find water, they had to dig deep into the ground. 11. I think he’s a pretty good singer, actually. 12. The little girl laughed prettily at the sight of the puppy. 13. He tries very hard to make her happy. 14. She used to be a great musician, but she hardly plays at all now. 15. Tommy came last in the 100m sprint. 16. Lastly, I would like to thank the caterers for providing such delicious food. 17. Mr Tibbs isn’t in at the moment, but he’ll be here shortly. 18. The policeman stopped short when he saw the robber had a gun. 19. The eagle was flying high above the mountains. 20. My father is a highly respected surgeon.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Литература
102423243562102423243562102423243562102423243562102423243562102423243102423243562102423243562102423243562102423243562102423243562102423243562102423...
Русский язык
Разделить слова для переноса..лужайке., зайка., крольчихи., крольчата., маленький., крыльце., большой., васька
Русский язык
Помогите как пишется с двумя нн,или с одной н,прошу отвечать те кто знают,вот слова: Мощёный путь вязаный шарф вязаная бабушкой кофта связаный...
Математика
За час в детском магазине продали 18 игрушек. Машинки составляют одну третью часть этих игрушек.Сколько продали остальных игрушек?