He British people are proud of their theatre. The theatre ____ very strong in Britain (ALWAYS BE). Its centre is, of course, London, where ____ plays can sometimes run without a break for many years (GOOD). Every____ town in th...

He British people are proud of their theatre. The theatre ____ very strong in Britain (ALWAYS BE). Its centre is, of course, London, where ____ plays can sometimes run without a break for many years (GOOD). Every____ town in the country has its theatres (TWO). Even small towns often have 'repertory' theatres, where different plays ____ for short periods by the same group of professional actors (PERFORM). The theatrical format of the theatrical play ____ the British people a safe opportunity to look behind the mask of accepted social behaviour (GIVE). Except for the most famous, theatrical actors ____have comparatively little public recognition (THEY). Broadway producers when ____for the next blockbuster musical or a play, pay close attention to London production (LOOK ).
1. has always been 2. best 3. second 4. perform 5. gave 6. themselves 7. looking
