Here is a story about two birds: Sam and Sarah. What are they like? Fill in the gaps with the words from the box Сделайте плз, а то я туплю
Английский язык
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Я буду писать по порядку пропущенных слов : 1 fast, 2-long,3-tall, 4-heavy,5-dangerous,6-small,7-short,8-slow.
