I can't hear you - it's very quiet/loud! I love this new song - it's annoying/great! Tom thinks classical music is lively/boring I always feel sad/cheerful when listen to violins! What's this? It's terrible/slow The bagpip...

Английский язык
I can't hear you - it's very quiet/loud! I love this new song - it's annoying/great! Tom thinks classical music is lively/boring I always feel sad/cheerful when listen to violins! What's this? It's terrible/slow The bagpipes are strange/traditional in Scotland
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Loud; great; boring; cheerful; terrible; traditional
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Русский язык
Как правильно пишется слово думает
Ответить
Математика
(13,67 - 9,99) : 2,3 + 6,05 × 4
Ответить
Физика
Тела какого цвета плохо поглощают солнечную энергию?
Ответить
Русский язык
Сочинение на тему о домашнем животном ( собаке ) СРОЧНО
Ответить
Математика
Выполните арифметические действия 12,8:4/15-4 4/11*4,125
Ответить