I can't hear you - it's very quiet/loud! I love this new song - it's annoying/great! Tom thinks classical music is lively/boring I always feel sad/cheerful when listen to violins! What's this? It's terrible/slow The bagpip...
Английский язык
I can't hear you - it's very quiet/loud! I love this new song - it's annoying/great! Tom thinks classical music is lively/boring I always feel sad/cheerful when listen to violins! What's this? It's terrible/slow The bagpipes are strange/traditional in Scotland
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Loud; great; boring; cheerful; terrible; traditional
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Русский язык
Математика