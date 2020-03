I live in Moscow with my family.I have good parents ,a great sister obedient.But in some ways it annoys me that they talk down to me.Very very hard sometimes to find a specific language.But overall, I believe that my family is ...

Английский язык

I live in Moscow with my family.I have good parents ,a great sister obedient.But in some ways it annoys me that they talk down to me.Very very hard sometimes to find a specific language.But overall, I believe that my family is the best!!! ПЕРЕВОД!!!

Автор: Гость